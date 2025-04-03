Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Intuit by 497.2% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $620.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $553.24 and a twelve month high of $714.78.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,334 shares of company stock worth $19,064,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

