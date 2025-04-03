Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,454 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuitive Machines were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,706 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 31.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 222,136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,361,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $88,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,731.20. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Report on LUNR

About Intuitive Machines

(Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.