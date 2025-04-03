Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $25,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after purchasing an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,384,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,921 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $174.86 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

