Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for April 3rd (AME, BABA, BJ, CZR, EMN, EVRI, FAST, HUBB, JHG, LOAR)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 3rd:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $91.00 price target on the stock.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$0.90 price target on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $146.00 target price on the stock.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $128.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $250.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $220.00.

