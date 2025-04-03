Investors Purchase Large Volume of GAP Put Options (NYSE:GAP)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 27,840 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 16,398 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GAP. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Argus raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on GAP from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Get GAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GAP

GAP Stock Up 5.5 %

GAP stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. GAP has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

GAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $606,396.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,575.56. This trade represents a 91.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 80,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,628,590.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $168,701.50. This represents a 90.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,495 shares of company stock worth $3,598,459. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GAP stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of GAP as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.