Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Short Interest Update

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 10,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.88. 167,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,597. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.78 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In related news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $356,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,585.90. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

