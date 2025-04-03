Ironveld (LON:IRON) Posts Earnings Results

Ironveld (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Ironveld had a negative net margin of 422.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%.
Ironveld Price Performance
Ironveld stock opened at GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Ironveld has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.11 ($0.00). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04.
Ironveld Company Profile
