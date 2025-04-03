Ironveld (LON:IRON) Posts Earnings Results

Ironveld (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Ironveld had a negative net margin of 422.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%.

Ironveld Price Performance

Ironveld stock opened at GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Ironveld has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.11 ($0.00). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04.

Ironveld Company Profile

Further Reading

Ironveld is a speciality metals producer based in Southern Africa that seeks to maximise revenues from the metals it produces by its Mining division and processing them at its Rustenburg smelter, operated by its Smelting division, and producing specialist high purity iron powders as well as Vanadium slag and Titanium slag, all critical for the green energy transition.

