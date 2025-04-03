iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 8,045 shares.The stock last traded at $187.14 and had previously closed at $192.60.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

