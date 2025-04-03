iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Valence8 US LP

Valence8 US LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Valence8 US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $21,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,255 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 313,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 88,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

