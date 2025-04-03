iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,217,000. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,643,000 after acquiring an additional 478,528 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after purchasing an additional 460,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,464.7% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 212,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,414,000 after purchasing an additional 204,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $310.25 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $337.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.