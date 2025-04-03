Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.02 and last traded at C$12.05, with a volume of 533066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.05.

IVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.18.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

