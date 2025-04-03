Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.02 and last traded at C$12.05, with a volume of 533066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.18.
Get Our Latest Research Report on IVN
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 6.6 %
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Mines
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- NVIDIA vs Qualcomm: Which Is the Better Buy for Q2?
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.