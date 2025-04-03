J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by BNP Paribas

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
