Jabil (JBL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jabil (NYSE: JBL):

3/21/2025 – Jabil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $179.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Jabil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Jabil had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $152.00 to $157.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Jabil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2025 – Jabil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2025 – Jabil had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Jabil Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $15.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.28. 2,535,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Jabil

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 42.7% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

