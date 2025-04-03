Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 182069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 36,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $492,871.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,101.75. This represents a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 9,701 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $131,933.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,065.60. This represents a 14.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,105. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Jamf by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,845,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,375,000 after buying an additional 841,239 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Jamf by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 409,531 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after purchasing an additional 306,558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Jamf by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 778,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 297,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

