Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Shares Bought by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares during the quarter. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund comprises approximately 0.7% of Rpo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rpo LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hara Capital LLC boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 387,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,192 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 101,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JOF opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

