Jefferies Financial Group Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $410.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

CRWD stock opened at $371.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.03. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.43, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total value of $3,595,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,613,716.87. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total value of $796,002.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,649,782.96. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,551 shares of company stock valued at $43,527,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,542,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,106,000 after purchasing an additional 582,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.