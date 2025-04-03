Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $105.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.77.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $98.08 on Monday. Fortinet has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,820.16. This represents a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $59,094,530. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

