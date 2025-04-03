Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $65.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

