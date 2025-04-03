Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $65.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Shares of DT stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.