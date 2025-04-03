Jeffrey W. Priest Acquires 1,735 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $42,941.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $423,893.25. This represents a 11.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
General American Investors Stock Up 0.1 %
GAM opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $55.44.
General American Investors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than General American Investors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.