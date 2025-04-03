Jeffrey W. Priest Acquires 1,735 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $42,941.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $423,893.25. This represents a 11.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

GAM opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $55.44.

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About General American Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in General American Investors by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

