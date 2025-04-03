Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 3,495,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 12,450,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $1,130,002.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,494,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,594,255.84. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,325,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,085,803.12. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,166,111 shares of company stock worth $9,588,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

