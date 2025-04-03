Kairos Pharma’s (KAPA) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kairos Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Kairos Pharma Trading Down 0.2 %

Kairos Pharma Company Profile

Shares of KAPA stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. Kairos Pharma has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in immune suppression and drug resistance. These therapeutics include antibodies and small molecules for the treatment of prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and glioblastoma.

