KALA BIO (KALA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 4th. Analysts expect KALA BIO to post earnings of ($2.28) per share for the quarter.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.54. On average, analysts expect KALA BIO to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KALA stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. KALA BIO has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $29.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other KALA BIO news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $44,093.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,979.88. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $72,531. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

