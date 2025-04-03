Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.42, but opened at $32.35. Karman shares last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 406,398 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karman in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baird R W raised Karman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Karman in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Karman in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karman in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Karman

Karman Trading Up 2.6 %

Karman Company Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Featured Articles

