Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $8.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAYO. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC now owns 25,268,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,709,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,450,000 after purchasing an additional 440,231 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,166,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,777,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,059,000 after purchasing an additional 156,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,497,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

