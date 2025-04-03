Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,395,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $131.81 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $117.86 and a one year high of $144.20. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.26.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

