Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG opened at $1,400.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,345.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,330.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.12.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

