Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Reduces Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

NJR opened at $49.60 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.57.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $113,968.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,272.76. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

