Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 2,676 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,575,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 153,940 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 561.8% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 142,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares during the period.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

