Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 3,785 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 74,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 53,621 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $174.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.90 and a 200 day moving average of $179.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

