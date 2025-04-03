Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,758 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 106,856 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,277,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,056,000 after purchasing an additional 87,822 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

KGC opened at $12.84 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

