Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.31 and last traded at $93.75, with a volume of 265307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KEX. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.75.

Kirby Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,697.45. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $74,293,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Kirby by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,565,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,650,000 after purchasing an additional 581,215 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 876,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,712,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 352,144 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 382,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after purchasing an additional 202,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

