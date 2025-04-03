Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 17699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $800.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $423.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.19 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kronos Worldwide

In related news, Director Kevin B. Kramer purchased 14,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $104,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,447.80. This trade represents a 187.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

