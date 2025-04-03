Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Update

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,200 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 761,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Lands’ End Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of LE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 50,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $441.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.69 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Lands’ End

(Get Free Report)

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.