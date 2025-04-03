Laura O. Riordan Buys 500,000 Shares of Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC) Stock

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC – Get Free Report) insider Laura O. Riordan bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$47,500.00 ($29,687.50).
Doctor Care Anywhere Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
About Doctor Care Anywhere Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Doctor Care Anywhere Group
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Doctor Care Anywhere Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doctor Care Anywhere Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.