LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

LCII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $89.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LCI Industries has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $129.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average of $108.77.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,122,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

