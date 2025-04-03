Leerink Partners Cuts AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Price Target to $2.50

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Leerink Partners from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AirSculpt Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $123.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.69. AirSculpt Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

