LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 68,405 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $17,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMAT. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,990,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 722,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average of $94.31. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,915.68. This trade represents a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

