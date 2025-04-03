Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Sold by Bislett Management LLC

Bislett Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Liberty Live Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Bislett Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bislett Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 900.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

LLYVK opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

