Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE LNN opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.61 and a 200 day moving average of $126.99. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $109.27 and a twelve month high of $140.27.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lindsay from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

