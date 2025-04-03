LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) vs. Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Head-To-Head Survey

Volatility & Risk
Swvl has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Swvl and LiveWorld”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Swvl
|$19.80 million
|1.29
|$3.06 million
|N/A
|N/A
|LiveWorld
|$11.46 million
|0.52
|$210,000.00
|$0.01
|13.00
Swvl has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Swvl and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Swvl
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LiveWorld
|-4.14%
|-10.53%
|-6.52%
Summary
Swvl beats LiveWorld on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Swvl
Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.
About LiveWorld
LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
