LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) vs. Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Head-To-Head Survey

Volatility & Risk

Swvl has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swvl and LiveWorld”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $19.80 million 1.29 $3.06 million N/A N/A LiveWorld $11.46 million 0.52 $210,000.00 $0.01 13.00

Swvl has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

34.0% of Swvl shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Swvl shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Swvl and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A LiveWorld -4.14% -10.53% -6.52%

Summary

Swvl beats LiveWorld on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

