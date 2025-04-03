Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 266,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,918. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lynas Rare Earths
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.