Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 266,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,918. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.

