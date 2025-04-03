LZ Technology (NASDAQ:LZMH) Trading 12.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 63,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 497,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

LZ Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

About LZ Technology

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

