Magellan Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 201.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Adobe by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $385.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.84. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.95 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.54.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

