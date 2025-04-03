Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 7,468 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,755,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,749,000 after buying an additional 3,282,937 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 173.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,049,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,652,000 after buying an additional 1,935,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,151,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,247 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

