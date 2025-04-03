Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 841,276 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $452,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $178.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.10 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MANH

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.