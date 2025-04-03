Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LOAN opened at $5.94 on Monday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.93% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,758,000. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 370,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 351,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Stories

