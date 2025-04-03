Manta Network (MANTA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.67 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Manta Network has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One Manta Network token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $79.31 million and $24.67 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,991,630 tokens. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 408,989,864.24298453 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.20556802 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $27,962,788.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars.

