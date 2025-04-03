Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives $7.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

Several analysts have commented on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,118.54. The trade was a 12.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,172.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,924 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 349.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 143,184 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,612,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 206,499 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

MRVI stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $562.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.08.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

