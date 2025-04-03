Marita Zuraitis Sells 5,000 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,233.59. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $149,480.00.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.10. 256,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,832. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 806.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

