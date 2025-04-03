Martin Worley Group Acquires Shares of 4,640 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Martin Worley Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 143,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 130,513 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,090,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 73,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.